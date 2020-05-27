Khurshid Sattaur passes away at 63

Former Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Khurshid Sattaur passed away yesterday having battled illness over the past year.

He was 63 years old.

Tributes poured in for Sattaur who served this country for over 25 years, first as head of the Inland Revenue Department until its merger with the Customs and Excise Department in 2000. His services were terminated in 2016 by the current government.

“The news of the passing of Mr. Khurshid Sattaur, Former Commissioner- General of the Guyana Revenue Authority has come as a great shock to us all. Mr. Sattaur was certainly a leader who made an impact on those that met him. His many contributions to this agency will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” a tribute on the GRA’s website from its Governing Board, Commissioner- General, Godfrey Statia and Management & Staff stated.