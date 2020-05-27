One man dead, another in hospital after La Penitence crash

An accident on Monday night on La Penitence Public Road has claimed the life of a wash bay owner and left a taxi driver hospitalised.

Dead is 23-year-old Terry Danraj of Ogle Railway Line on the East Coast Demerara, who was in the passenger seat of the motorcar which collided with a truck at La Penitence Public Road around 8 on Monday night.

According to Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, Danraj succumbed to his injuries while he was at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday at 1.30 pm. His friend, 26-year-old Stephan Pearson of Cummings Lodge, who was the driver of the motorcar, is currently hospitalized.