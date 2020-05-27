UK envoy stresses need for credible election process for new President -says whoever takes charge has to govern for all Guyanese

British High Commissioner Greg Quinn in a video message yesterday to mark Guyana’s 54th anniversary of independence re-emphasised the importance of the swearing in of a new President on the basis of a credible election process and he also raised the need for constitutional reform to help ensure that every citizen benefits.

Remarking that the Guyana today is different from the one that gained independence in 1966 and even from the one he met here when he arrived in 2015, Quinn said the fundamental principles it is guided by such as good governance, democracy and the rule of law remain the same as one would expect of a member of the Commonwealth.