Burnt car provides new lead in cartel-style killing of four in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A vehicle rented by one of the four murder victims executed in New Grant was recovered by police on Tuesday.

Around midday, the global positioning system (GPS) information of the Toyota Aqua led police officers to Cocosan Road, Tableland, where the vehicle was found burnt.

A trace of the vehicle led investigators to the person who rented the vehicle to murder victim, Aaron George.



The car rental businessman, of San Fernando, told homicide detectives he rented it to George last month.

The vehicle was wrecked to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for forensic analysis.

The bodies of George, his Venezuelan girlfriend Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano, Darnell Mitchell, and another Venezuelan Jose Serrano, were found shot dead in a farming area at Daly Road, New Grant, off Torrib Tabaquite Road at daybreak on Monday.

Police said they suspect an illegal drug deal that went sour led to the cartel-style killings a few hours earlier.

Investigators say the four were shot elsewhere as only two spent shotgun cartridges and one nine millimetre casing, which police were not certain were linked to the four killings or another incident, were recovered by crime scene investigators.



George, 35, who had addresses at Balmain Gardens, Couva, and Fyzabad, recently went to live with Marcano at her home at Hope Road, Princes Town.

Mitchell, 35, was from Sadhu Road, Manzanilla, and police were told that Serrano also resided in that area.

Mitchell and Serrano were last seen in a vehicle on Sunday night, but the vehicle cannot be found, police said.

Marcano, also known as Maria, was employed as a housekeeper.

She previously lived at Guiria in Venezuela.

Police said that the victims were shot multiple times to their heads and backs.

Officers of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.