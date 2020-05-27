Trinidad: Man for court over killing of ex-cop, wife

(Trinidad Express) A 24-year-old man is expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate today charged with double murder.
Jewan Ethan Ramkissoon, of Claxton Bay was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III following intense investigations surrounding the death of retired Police Corporal Kenneth Mackhan and his wife Lillawati Mackhan who were found dead at their Cunupia last week Monday.
Both had been knifed to death. The man’s body was found in a barrel. The woman’s body was found in a suitcase.