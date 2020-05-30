Harmon says has written 11 letters to GECOM on `irregularities’, demands answers

APNU+AFC elections agent Joseph Harmon today said that the incumbent coalition has written 11 letters in the last four days to GECOM over alleged “irregularities” associated with the March 2nd general elections and it is demanding answers be given.

“We have written 11 letters to GECOM over the last four days and we now demand answers”, he said in a statement.

The statement listed a litany of complaints..

After having claimed it had won the general elections, APNU+AFC is now claiming massive fraud as a recount of votes nears its ends. The recount is expected to show that APNU+AFC did not win the general elections.

Opposition parties and others have rejected APNU+AFC’s claims of irregularities. The numerous claims being made by the coalition are seen as an attempt to impugn the integrity of the elections as the certification of a final result by GECOM looms.