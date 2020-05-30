Head of Guyana’s Geneva mission resigns from WTO committee as tour of duty comes to end -voices concern over unconcluded elections here

With his tour of duty having come to an end, Guyana’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva since 2016 has resigned as chair of a key World Trade Organisation Committee (WTO) and in a comment to Stabroek News has voiced concern over the unconcluded elections process here.

Ambassador John Deep Ford on Monday informed the Director General of the WTO that in light of his exit, he would be giving up the chairmanship of the WTO Committee on Agricultural Negotiations.

The Ambassador also said in a statement that he is prepared to continue to work for Guyana in contributing to “advancing the food security and agriculture development of Guyana and the Caribbean. Given the electoral challenges facing my own country right now, I also wish to explore opportunities to contribute to improved governance and national healing”.