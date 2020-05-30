Independence Day at Westminster Abbey

Dear Editor,

I am only now learning that fifty-four years ago, almost to the day, the ushering in of our independence status saw two twenty-year-old members of the Guyana Defence Force playing meaningful roles with our Golden Arrowhead.

While Second Lieutenant, Desmond Roberts was at the historic flag-raising ceremony at the National Park, Officer Cadet, Fairbairn Liverpool with pomp and ceremony, marched down the aisle at Westminster Abbey bearing our national flag to present it to the diaspora in London.

What a sense of pride this task of being the flag bearer must have been for then Officer Cadet Liverpool and all who supported him.

It is indeed staggering that this incredible little known fact was well hidden for over half a century.

To all the officers of that day the nation was proud of you then. …we are proud of you now.

Happy fifty-fourth Guyana!

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed