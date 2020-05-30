England touring party could be 25 players

West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons is of the firm belief that there will be more than 15 players selected in the West Indies side for their three-Test tour of England set for July.

Simmons was speaking on I955 radio recently where he shared his views on the tour, which so far is set to begin on July 8 with the team expected to travel exactly one month prior.

West Indies selectors, led by chairman Roger Harper, has selected a provisional 30-man squad for the tour but that is expected to be trimmed down.