APNU+AFC seeks answers over voting irregularities

Despite the ongoing recount by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) determining that it won Region Seven at the March 2 polls, the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition has refused to sign the certification as it claims that the voting district is one in which “massive voter fraud” was perpetrated.

In a video statement released to the public yesterday, Joseph Harmon, APNU+AFC Campaign Manager, identified the four hinterland voting districts — One, Seven, Eight and Nine — as being the locations for what he called a PPP/C special operation and demanded answers of GECOM.

“Over the period 26th to the 28th of May, our agents have identified and from GECOM’s own records confirmed that there was massive voter fraud in Districts Seven and Eight, and our election agent has written the Chairman of GECOM calling for urgent investigation and a response before the tabulated votes in the regions are announced,” he claimed, before adding that GECOM has recorded over 83 irregularities. “You have a right to know what happened to your votes and why persons who were not entitled to vote, voted at your elections. You have a right to demand of your Election Commission, answers to questions raised by your political representative. We cannot sail calmly into the end of the recount while your concerns go unanswered,” he said in the statement, where he also noted that 11 letters from the coalition to the commission remain unanswered.