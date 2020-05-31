CARPHA urges regional cooperation in tobacco fight

While noting that a recent review by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has urged regional states to work together to prevent and lessen the use of all forms of tobacco products and scale-up efforts to implement their commitments under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

“By doing so, the negative impact of smoking and its consequences on the health of our people, especially the younger generation, and the economies of the countries of our Region, will greatly be reduced,” CARPHA said in a statement yesterday in observation of World No Tobacco Day 2020.

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 across the world. The observances are used to inform the public of the dangers of tobacco use, among other things.