COVID-19 cases at 152

The Public Health Ministry yesterday confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 152.

The new cases were confirmed from the results of the testing of 18 more persons for the virus.

According to the Guyana COVID-19 dashboard, which was published by the ministry on its Facebook page, the total number of persons tested up to May 29 stood at 1,604, with 1,452 negative test results.

The dashboard also indicated that there were 73 persons in institutional isolation, 24 in institutional quarantine, and two persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. Additionally, there have been 67 persons who have since recovered after contracting the virus.

With the death of Palms resident John Daymon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths now stands at 12.