Palms resident, 78, becomes 12th coronavirus casualty

John Allan Daymon, the 78-year-old Palms Geriatric Home resident who became Guyana’s twelfth latest novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casualty yesterday, had told his family months before that he wanted to return home.

Daymon, who had prostate cancer and was deaf for most of his adult life, succumbed early yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Apart from being the country’s latest COVID-19 casualty, he is the second resident of the state-run seniors’ home to succumb after contracting the virus.

In an interview with Sunday Stabroek yesterday, his son, Napoleon Daymon, explained that his father elected to take up residence at the Palms about five years ago. Prior to this, Napoleon said, his father lived with him at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.