Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Timehri Film Festival (TFF) will be hosted virtually this year, beginning from June 4th.

The festival, which will run from June 4th to June 7th, is now in its fifth year.

In a statement, the TFF’s organisers, the Caribbean Film Academy (CaFA) announced that documentary and narrative films in both feature and short film categories will be screened through the Festival’s Facebook page (facebook.com/timehriff) and on its YouTube channel.