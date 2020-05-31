West Berbice man kills brother after row over land 

A West Coast Berbice man is now in police custody for the alleged murder of his brother after a booze-fuelled squabble over a plot of land owned by their father ended yesterday in a fatal stabbing.

Police yesterday arrested Khemlall Bisnath, 44, of Shieldstown Village, West Bank Berbice, at the scene of the stabbing of Sarananand Bisnath, also known as “Sardanan,” 45, a labourer, who lived in the same village.

According to an eyewitness, Khemlall and Sarananand were drinking at separate locations in the village. However, around 11.30 am, Khemlall ventured over to Sardananand’s house, where the latter resided with his father. The two reportedly began to argue over a plot of land which is owned by their father and Khemlall allegedly armed himself with a knife and dealt his brother a stab in the vicinity of his heart and another to his right arm.

The police were immediately summoned and Sarananand was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Commander of Region Five Yonette Stephens confirmed the fatal stabbing and also noted that the police were working to contact with the men’s father, who was plying his trade in the backdam at the time of murder.

Residents yesterday described the brothers as known alcoholics , while noting that Khemlall would reside with whomever he was working with at the time.