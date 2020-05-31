Excitement turns to anguish for some first-time voters

By Shaquawn Gill

With the results of the March 2 polls still in limbo after almost three months, some first-time voters are starting to lose faith in the process that they were once excited to participate in.

Nygil Drepaul, 19, is conflicted about the recount, although he describes himself as “neutral.” “Part of me is saying that it shouldn’t happen and another part is saying that it should, since all votes should be accounted for so that we can be able to move on with our country,” Drepaul told Stabroek Weekend.

Drepaul also highlighted that even though the recount may be necessary, the process seems to be an utterly frustrating one for him and the rest of the nation.