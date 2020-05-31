With cancer diagnosis, mother relived pain of losing daughter

When Sally Persaud learnt she had cervical cancer she immediately remembered her daughter Stephanie, who had died from ovarian cancer several years before and she believed that would have been her fate as well.

“I remember me daughter right away. I was so scared, and it was like I think that was it for me. Everything run back through my mind, you know she was just 11 years old,” the 47-year-old Persaud told Stabroek Weekend.

It was in 2019 that Persaud was diagnosed with cervical cancer and while it was not a surprise diagnosis, it was a frightening one. She has since had a hysterectomy and for almost a year life has been back to normal.