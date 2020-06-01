Holding one’s breath for an expeditious, transparent and credible recount of the votes (Part V)

Yet there is also cause for alarm [relating to the COVID-19 pandemic]. Many governments have quickly resorted to extreme measures, including increased surveillance, restrictions of the freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, and the closing of space for civil society, the media and whistleblowers.

Where authoritarianism was on the rise before the crisis, checks and balances on political power are likely to deteriorate even further. This will fuel, and be fueled by, corruption. Our report shows that many of the key trends of the pre-pandemic era are simply accelerating as a result of the health and economic crises.

Transparency International

The anti-corruption body in Sudan has confiscated assets valued at US$4 billion belonging to former President Omar al-Bashir, his family members and associates. Al Bashir was deposed by the army a year ago amid mass protests against his 30-year rule. He was jailed in December after being found guilty of illicitly possessing millions of dollars in foreign currencies. Al-Bashir was also indicted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity committed in the western region of Darfur. (See https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/sudan-recovers-4-billion-of-assets-from-ex-president-omar-al-bashir-1.1590250039393.)