600 more boxes to be recounted -after record of 100 yesterday

As day 26 of the National Recount ended yesterday, a record 100 ballot boxes were recounted but the incumbent APNU+AFC continues to not sign certificates for completed districts citing irregularities.

If yesterday’s counting momentum is maintained, the remaining 600 ballot boxes may be completed days ahead of GECOM’s prediction of June 13th.

The table below gives a breakdown of the work done thus far and includes yesterday’s recount.