Atlantic Gardens businesswoman murdered

A 61-year-old businesswoman was this afternoon murdered in her Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara house and the police have since arrested a suspect.

Dead is Sattie Beekharry. She was reportedly stabbed several times. Her throat was also slit.

Police Commander of Region 4 (C) Royston Andries-Junor confirmed the incident which took place around 3pm at Lot 152 Begonia Drive, Atlantic Gardens, ECD.

He explained that the police were summoned to the scene by a neighbour, who heard Beekharry screaming for help.

The suspect who initially ventured into the ceiling of the house to evade the police was subsequently arrested after tear gas was used.