CARICOM gives Suriname elections clean bill of health `up to this point’

CARICOM’s elections observation mission today said that up to this point in time Suriname has successfully staged a free, fair, transparent, and credible election.

Preliminary results have put the opposition VHP of Chan Santokhi well ahead of the incumbent Desni Bouterse’s NDP.

A press release from CARICOM follows:

CARICOM ELECTION OBSERVATION MISSION DEPARTURE PRESS RELEASE

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) The CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission (CEOM) is scheduled to depart Suriname on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 after having spent a full two weeks in Suriname observing, not only the Election Day activities of 25th May, but also the Pre and Post-Election Day phases.

On the eve of its departure from Suriname, the CEOM is pleased to be able to report that its observations and experiences over the past two weeks confirmed that – up to this point in time – Suriname has successfully staged a free, fair, transparent, and credible Election.

The CEOM urges all of the entities that are now currently engaged in completing the few outstanding tabulations of votes to commit themselves to concluding this process efficiently and speedily.

The CEOM made it a point of duty to meet with and to listen carefully to virtually all of the entities that were involved in the Electoral process, and in particular, to the many Opposition political parties, the Anti-Fraud Platform, the group of local election observers drawn from the Private Sector, and the Inter Religious Council of Suriname.

The members of the CEOM took very careful note of the concerns and reservations that were expressed – inclusive of concerns pertaining to possible electoral fraud – and resolved to carefully scrutinize the Electoral process for any evidence that would substantiate such concerns and reservations.

Now, after an extensive period of scrutiny, the members of CEOM are pleased to be able to report that, in spite of some administrative and logistical glitches and some COVID-19 related delays, we concluded that we saw and experienced no evidence of fraud in the Elections.

Furthermore, the CEOM determined that Suriname’s Electoral system is fundamentally sound, and that there are many checks and balances built into the system.

The CEOM was also impressed with the transparency that characterises the Electoral system, and the fact that at every stage of the process, representatives of the political parties are permitted to be present to scrutinize the proceedings.

The CEOM congratulates the people of Suriname for the manner in which they conducted themselves in expressing their democratic rights, especially in a very challenging COVID-19 environment.

CEOM

Suriname

1 June, 2020

An OAS press release follows:

Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States in Suriname Observes Post Electoral Phase of the Process

May 31, 2020

The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS/EOM) for the May 25, 2020 General Elections remains in place in Paramaribo, observing the post electoral phase of the process. The OAS/EOM acknowledges the peacefulness and calm demonstrated by the citizenry of Suriname during this phase and commends the tireless effort of the electoral workers involved in the different phases of the process.

Since the close of the polls, the OAS Mission has observed:

– The tabulation of results at the polling stations and the transmission of these results to the Main Polling Stations and to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

– The consolidation of unofficial, preliminary results at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

– The consolidation of official, preliminary results at several Main Polling Stations.

– The receipt of official results at the Central Polling Station.

The Mission notes that the unofficial preliminary count reached 99.4% of the Statements of Poll on Friday, May 29, and has remained at that point since then. Despite some interruptions and a slow pace, at times, in consolidating these results, the Mission has not observed changes in trends or serious irregularities that could significantly affect the results of the process.

No single political party achieved a two-thirds majority. The OAS Mission notes that electoral reform passed prior to the elections prevented political parties from forming pre-electoral coalitions, as is traditionally the case in Suriname’s political landscape. The Mission notes that four of the parties competing in the May 25 elections have already agreed to collaborate, and announced an agreement to this end yesterday, May 30, 2020.

Today, May 31, 2020, OAS observers were present at the Main Polling Station for Paramaribo, and noted that activities were suspended for the day. It is now one week after the May 25 poll. The OAS Mission therefore suggests it is time to finish the election as quickly and transparently as possible, taking into consideration the necessary sanitary measures for Covid-19 prevention.