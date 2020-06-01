GECOM Chair concerned over `fake’ letter purporting to withdraw correspondence to Top Cop

GECOM Chair Claudette Singh today expressed concern over a `fake’ letter purporting to withdraw correspondence to the Police Commissioner on May 22 seeking assistance in investigating complaints made by APNU+AFC about voting on March 2nd.

A statement from GECOM follows:

Circulation of Fake Letter on Social Media

1 June 2020, GEORGETOWN – Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh has noted with much concern the contents of a letter purportedly signed by her and sent to the Commissioner of Police; under the caption “Withdrawal of Fake Letter Dated May 22, 2020.”

The document which is being circulated on social media is bogus and tantamount to forgery since the use of the Chairperson’s letterhead, signature and office stamp may have been copied from another letter and used by the author.

The fake letter appears to be designed to create misinformation, mischief and cause confusion in an already politically charged environment. The Chairperson is therefore urging persons to be tolerant in the tensed atmosphere and desist from such unlawful and mischievous actions.

