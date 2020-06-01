Miner fatally beaten at Mahdia

A twenty-three-old miner was fatally beaten at Princeville, Mahdia on Friday after he tried to help a girl who had been in altercation with a woman.

Dead is John Alleyne of Yarakita, North West District. He had relocated to Mahdia, Region Eight.

According to the Mahdia Police, at about 8 pm on Friday, the 19-year-old female who Alleyne was accompanying at the time of his death had been in a scuffle with a 36-year-old female resident of Princeville along the Princeville Access Road. The two women according to the police shared an intimate relationship with another man over which the altercation ensued. During the altercation, the 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck by the girl.