Opposition parties deplore GECOM Chair’s letter to Top Cop on APNU+AFC complaints

Opposition parties yesterday sharply criticised GECOM Chair Claudette Singh for writing the Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) on May 22nd on allegations made by APNU+AFC about illicit voting at the March 2nd general elections, a task they said was beyond her remit and full with sinister implications.

Singh had not revealed publicly her letter to the CIO, Leslie James who is also the Commissioner of Police but the correspondence had been first spoken of by government-appointed GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander last week and was circulated yesterday.

James has apparently provided Singh with a list of people who were out of the country on March 2nd but analysts say that the list in itself is not proof of anything untoward as those allegations have to be fully tested and this would usually be done in the ambit of an election petition.