Republic’s Visa debit card transactions still backlogged

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited on Saturday said that processing of some of its Visa international debit card transactions for the period since February 2020 are still to be done.

It made this closure in an advertisement in Saturday’s Stabroek News after complaints by customers about their accounts showing less money than should have been there. Similar complaints had been raised by bank customers in the past when there had also been delays in the processing of transactions.

Republic said that following the completion of its conversion to its new banking platform in November 2019 it had been resolving the backlog of outstanding issues which arose immediately after the conversion. One such issue was the delay in processing some Visa international debit card transactions (IDC).