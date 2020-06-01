Striker Smith extends stay at Cheltenham, dreams of Wembley final

LONDON, CMC – Striker Jonté Smith has extended his stay at English League Two club Cheltenham Town and says he is dreaming of becoming the fourth Bermudian player to appear in a Wembley Stadium final.

League Two clubs have voted to curtail the regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but play-offs for a place in League One are expected to go ahead. When play was halted in March Cheltenham were in fifth spot in the table..

To get to Wembley, Cheltenham will first have to overcome Northampton Town over a two-legged play-off semi-final, but Smith is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Nahki Wells (Bradford City), Kyle Lightbourne (Stoke City) and Shaun Goater (Rotherham United and Manchester City).

Of the three, Wells – now at Championship club Bristol City – is so far the only Bermudian to score at the world-famous London venue, in Bradford’s 3-0 League Two play-off final triumph over Northampton in 2013.

Smith’s contract with Cheltenham – nicknamed the Robins – was due to expire on June 3, but he has agreed to extend the deal for another month, ensuring he will be available for Cheltenham’s bid to reach League One, along with with Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle, who filled the three automatic promotion spots.

“I’m happy to be a part of the team for the play-offs,” 25-year-old Smith told media in the Gloucestershire town.

“It’s been a strange season, but I think personally it’s been a good one as eventful as it’s been. I’ve scored a few goals and made an assist in around 500 or so minutes, scoring my first Football League goal.

“It’s now an opportunity to become the fourth Bermudian to play in a Wembley final as well as become the second to score at one, so it means a lot and not just for me.”

Smith joined Cheltenham last September after appearing on trial during pre-season.

He scored a hat-trick against West Ham United Under-21s in an English Football League Trophy match and headed in his first League goal in the 3-0 victory at Mansfield Town on December 7.

Smith was due to start at Port Vale a fortnight later, but he was struck down by illness, which kept him out until the end of February.

He was hospitalised over Christmas and was eventually diagnosed with glandular fever.

During the lockdown due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith has stuck to the routines sent by the club’s fitness coach Josh Harris, and has also kept in close touch with family and friends in Bermuda, where nine people have died from the virus.

Like the rest of his team-mates, Smith drove into the club’s car park on Friday to be tested for coronavirus, ahead of Monday’s return to training.

“I can’t wait to be back training on Monday. We have a short space of time to prepare for important games so everyone’s going to be on it and pushing each other like we have been all season,” he said.