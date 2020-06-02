101 arrested for breaching curfew, other COVID-19 restrictions in Region Six

As of yesterday, a total of 101 persons have been arrested in Region Six for breaching the national curfew and other restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Commander of Region Six Calvin Brutus explained that a number of those arrested were charged, but others have not been due to a backlog in the court system as a result of COVID-19 measures.

Brutus said that there was a three-day education programme after the institution of the COVID-19 emergency measures in April. However, he added that the police are still exercising some amount of flexibility with persons, depending on the explanations given, since it may be possible that some are not fully aware of the restrictions now in place.