First set of stranded Guyanese to return second week in June

The Environmental Health, Sanitation & Vector Control Unit of the HEOC during the month of May, did a general sanitization of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) said that the Unit saw it fit to sanitize the Ports of Entry on a weekly basis to reduce the risk of Covid-19 to accommodate special incoming and outgoing flights. The team was headed by Port Health Officer within the MOPH, Bonita Lowenfield-McDonald. (MOPH photo)
Starting with those in Barbados, Guyanese stranded abroad will begin returning during the second week of June, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

 DPI yesterday said that Guyanese nationals in North America will follow in the 3rd week of June. This was disclosed by Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. Egbert Field during an appearance on yesterday’s NCN’s Context programme.

On March 18, Guyana closed its airports to international flights, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. Subsequent emergency orders  extended the closure to June 3.