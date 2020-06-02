First set of stranded Guyanese to return second week in June

Starting with those in Barbados, Guyanese stranded abroad will begin returning during the second week of June, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI yesterday said that Guyanese nationals in North America will follow in the 3rd week of June. This was disclosed by Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. Egbert Field during an appearance on yesterday’s NCN’s Context programme.

On March 18, Guyana closed its airports to international flights, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. Subsequent emergency orders extended the closure to June 3.