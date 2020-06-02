Grade Six Exams to be held on July 1st and 2nd -gazetted order to address health protocols

The Ministry of Education has announced that the delayed National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be held on July 1st and 2nd, 2020.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the ministry confirmed the dates for the NGSA, which has been delayed since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also confirmed that the dates for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) assessments have been given as July 13th, 2020 to August 4th, 2020 and July 13th to July 31st, 2020 respectively.

It noted that these examinations will be written using the paper-based modality.

The ministry added that the official Examination Order will be gazetted and published tomorrow, June 3rd, 2020 and it will address the public health protocols to be implemented for the examinations.