Ministry says plan to use natural gas from Liza-1 well still in the works

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday said that planning for the use of natural gas from the Liza-1 well began in September 2015 and continues to date even though more than nine billion cubic feet has already been controversially flared by ExxonMobil.

MPI’s statement was in response to a May 20th news item in Stabroek News which reported Jan Mangal, former petroleum advisor to President David Granger, expressing shock at the flaring and lamenting that a planned gas-to-power project had not taken off as planned.

Mangal said that he had insisted in 2018 that there be no flaring and that gas be brought to shore for electricity, fertilizer and other uses. He contended that ExxonMobil was flaring the gas to save money.