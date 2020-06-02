No new COVID-19 cases after latest round of testing

Following the testing of 40 more persons, the Public Health Ministry said yesterday that Guyana’s COVID-19 cases remain at 153.

This was revealed on Monday afternoon during the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 up-date, which was presented by Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, who reported that the number of persons tested so far has increased to 1658.

In continuing the report on Guyana’s current COVID-19 situation, she noted that 71 persons are currently in institutional isolation, two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 23 persons are in institutional quarantine and 70 persons have recovered. The number of deaths as a result of the disease remain the same at 12.