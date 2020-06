GCF to hold virtual meeting as cycling season gears up for restart

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will host a virtual meeting sometime this week geared towards the restart of the season, perhaps sometime next month.

This is according to Racing Secretary of the GCF, Malcolm Sonoram.

Sonoram told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the forum will be used to steer the body forward for the remainder of the local 2020 cycling season.