Shares in renewable energy companies outperforming fossil fuel stocks – report

A recent study undertaken by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Imperial College, London, reported in the Business Green on Friday that shares in firms investing in renewable energy not only “significantly” outperformed fossil fuel stocks in some of the world’s richest countries but also “displayed far more resilience to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic” since the beginning of 2020.

In what is seen as the likely intensification of an ongoing robust lobby for the strengthening of an already existing case for more investment in the renewable energy sector, the report – “Renewable power investments ‘significantly’ outperform fossil fuels over past decade,” – examined the respective performances of listed companies in the US, UK, France and Germany, that have investments in fossil fuel, comparing those with firms that are active in the renewables sector over the past decade. It reports in its findings that shares in renewable power not only displayed lower levels of volatility but also offered investors “significantly higher” total returns than fossil fuel stocks; findings which the article in the Business Green – one of the UK’s leading sources of information in The Green Economy – says amounts to “a compelling investment case for clean energy.”