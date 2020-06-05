The Covid Colonel’s Force: Necessary, sinister

Some suggestions for His Excellency’s charm offensive

[So most of you still have absolute confidence in the GECOM Iron Lady’s long count? Ho-ho.]

Oh my, kindly ignore that irrelevant opening sentence above. Because this is another brief commentary on the retired Lt Colonel’s Covid “Task” Force – its role, functions and “development” in facing off the Corona Virus Disease plague here and its potential for contributing to the demise of Democracy in this Green Land of Guyana.

Repetition for emphasis – with three/four additional observations and warnings: by now it’s not difficult for even the blind amongst us to see just why His Excellency deployed the Covid Colonel Joe to marshall other former army gents to man the entity earmarked to confront and manage the Covid-19’s threating attack on our hapless populace. For besides the Corona virus, strategic tactics could be employed to subdue the other potential virus of defiance against electoral thievery.