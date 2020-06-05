Driver charged with murdering Atlantic Gardens businesswoman

A 35-year-old driver was today remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of businesswoman Sattie Beekharry, who was killed in her Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara home earlier this week.

Magistrate Marissa Mittleholzer read the charge via Skype to Rafeek Khan, of Lot 47 Chandra Nagar Street, Prashad Nagar, appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on June 1st at Atlantic Gardens, Khan murdered Beekharry.

He was not required to plead to the charge. The matter was adjourned to July 20th when it will be called again at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Beekharry was murdered in her Lot 152-154 Begonia Drive, Atlantic Gardens house on Monday afternoon and Khan was arrested after police used teargas to flush him from the property, where he was hiding in the ceiling.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday showed that Beekharry died as a result of a brain haemorrhage due to multiple trauma to her head. Beekharry also suffered multiple fractures to her ribs.