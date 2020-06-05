Time for Granger to accept that he has lost the elections

Dear Editor,

David Granger, on 17th May, 2020, at a Press Conference across the road from the Convention Center, where the election Recount is coming to a conclusion, told the nation when asked “to what extent would your Coalition accept the result coming from the Recount” evaded the question. His answer was “whatever declaration is made by the Chairman of the Elections Commission would be regarded as legitimate by the Coalition government”.

When David Granger was pressed further on an earlier declaration by Basil Williams and Roysdale Forde that the Recount is illegal, again, he stated, this time emphatically, “as President of Guyana and Leader of the Government, it is my policy that any declaration coming from the Chairman of GECOM will be accepted by the Government of Guyana”.

But David Granger’s party, Wednesday night (3rd June), in an e-mail, declared that APNU+AFC would not accept the result of the ballot Recount, a statement which we must presume has the approval of David Granger, even before the Chairman of the Elections Commission can deliver her Commission’s verdict on the ballot Recount.

If, as she should, the GECOM Chair-man declares the result of the ballot Recount to be that, which the world can already see, the PPP/C has won the Elections, David Granger’s party have now told her in advance that they will not accept any such decision. In fact, the APNU+AFC have gone further in stating that “any results emanating from this process cannot be considered credible because of the high incidence of fraud”, thereby rejecting the entire Recount process. It, therefore, immediately becomes incumbent on Granger to either reject the APNU+AFC statement, or be seen to have lied to the nation.

But David Granger has other problems. Not once, but twice, prior even to the Recount beginning and based entirely on the fraudulent Lowenfield Report from the Mingo tabulation, David Granger told his party followers that APNU+AFC had won the Elections. The ballot Recount has proved already that he lied to his followers.

It is already patently clear that none of the so-called anomalies listed by APNU+AFC have any credibility and remain, not only unsubstantiated, but proved to be false. For instance, the ridiculous claim that absentee persons from Guyana were impersonated and voted. These persons were, in fact, in Guyana. As I write, fourteen of these persons have given the lie to the information sent to the GECOM Chairman by the Commissioner of Police. Many more will be revealed.

The claim by Aubrey Norton that the members of the Disciplined Forces have been disenfranchised has, also, been proved to be entirely false.

As for these so-called anomalies, every day being claimed at the Recount stations by APNU+AFC Party Agents, these amount to minor infractions having no bearing on the overwhelming result of an election process, which all of the International Observers found credible and which Granger himself originally gave his blessings,

It is time, as I have said before, for David Granger to do the honourable thing. Accept that he has lost the Elections and concede before he is ultimately forced to do so by the international condemnation which will come his way and to our country if he doesn’t.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento