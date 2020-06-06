EU observers find unlawful Region 4 count ‘seriously compromised’ elections process

In its final report on the March 2nd elections here, the European Union Elec-tion Observer Mission (EU EOM) has said that the integrity of the entire electoral process was “seriously compromised” by the non-transparent tabulation of results in Region Four, for which it blamed senior Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials.

“Voting, counting and the tabulation of results in nine of Guyana’s ten regions were generally well managed,” the EU EOM said in the report, which was submitted to GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre yesterday. “However, the integrity of the entire electoral process was seriously compromised by the non-transparent and non-credible tabulation of results in the largest and decisive Region 4 by senior Guyana Elec-tions Commission officials, acting in blatant violation of the law and High Court orders issued in this regard,” it added.

The controversy over the count has resulted in the ongoing national recount, which is expected to be concluded this weekend, ahead of a final declaration of the results.