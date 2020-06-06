No new COVID-19 cases but continued precautions urged

For the fifth day in succession Guyana has recorded no new case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the results of another round of testing.

The country currently has 64 active cases, which account for the number of persons in institutional isolation, while the total number of positive cases recorded in the country stands at 153.

During the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 update, it was stated that the number of persons recovered from the virus remains at 77, while there are 25 persons in institutional quarantine and three in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.