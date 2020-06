Brothers gunned down in Tobago

(Trinidad Express) There has been a double murder in Les Coteaux, Tobago.

Brothers Kenton and Kenwyn James were shot dead on the roadway on Friday night.

The killings happened not long after an attack in Tunapuna in Trinidad that left a mother and son dead.

In Les Coteaxu, police say several people were involved in the shooting of the James brothers.



Kenton James lived at Darrell Spring. His brother lived at Patience Hill.

The motive for the murders is not immediately known.