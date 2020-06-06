Permaul’s snub a slap in the face 

Yet again the selection panel of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has broken the glass ceiling making ridiculous choices when it comes to team selection.

Previously it was Kieran Powell, this time the victim who has received what can be considered a `slap in the face of consistent success’ is none other than left arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Recently, the selection panel led by Chief selector, Roger Harper revealed a list of 30 of the best possible players in the region for West Indies’ tour of England in a post-COVID-19 era. That list was trimmed to 25. Permaul was among those excluded.