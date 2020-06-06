WI selection panel lacks novelty

The job of being a cricket selector is by no means an easy one. It’s a position, to my mind, that entails either going with your gut or going on pure numbers. Players who perform well make employing the latter easy but for this submission, I do believe that the Roger Harper led West Indies selection panel could have gone with a few more left-field options for the upcoming tour of England.

I’ll address the 14-man squad since the other 11 selected players are mere consolation picks in the event of possible injuries to those in the original squad.

I have no qualms with the enigma that is Kraigg Braithwaite slotting in at the top of the order along with John Campbell. The experience of the former is crucial in such an away tour and Campbell, who is barely six matches into his Test career, is a wonderful free-flowing player to watch and can perhaps blossom into a gem.