For Guyanese boy Mike it is all about glowing faces

US based Guyanese Devindra Mohanlall is creating a name for himself in the makeup industry, having turned what was a hobby when he was a 13-year-old living in Albion, Berbice, into a career.

Devindra, better known as Mike, said he became fascinated with makeup artistry at the beginning of his teenage years when he accompanied his mother and sister to the beauty salon. For him it was just another form of art. His love for art goes back to when he was about seven or eight. His subjects were mostly animals which he drew during his science period. His teachers who picked up on his talent praised his work and whenever there was any representation of the school in art, Mike was selected.

So, after several visits to the beauty salon with his mother and sister, he was sure he could paint their nails too. His sister, although she was not sure what she was getting into, could not pass up the idea of being pampered, and being the older sibling intended on supporting her younger brother in whatever his new passion was about.