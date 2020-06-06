Stage set for huge virtual Covid-19 relief concert

Guyana is slated for one of the biggest virtual local concerts to be hosted on Facebook Live come the night of June 14, when 10 popular artistes will put on a grand COVID-19 relief show.

The artistes expected to perform are Tennicia Nekeita, Calvin Burnett, Ruqayyah Boyer, Michelle ‘Big Red’ King, Brandon Harding, Gavin Mendonca, Remar, Bunty Singh, Jumo Primo and Diana Chapman. The event will be emceed by two of the best local entertainers: actress/comedian Odessa Primus and radio broadcaster Malcolm ‘Mr Wickedee’ Ferreira.

Producers intend to pull out all the stops to make this show one of the best virtual concerts the country has seen. Of recent, virtual concerts had been were done from the homes of artistes. However, the COVID-19 Relief Concert will be bringing their performers live onstage from under their respective tents.