Cintiana Harry selected as Miss Earth Guyana 2020

The Miss Earth Guyana Organisation has selected former contestant Cintiana Harry as Miss Earth Guyana 2020 after taking the decision to postpone the holding of a new pageant until next year.

The organisation on Friday said the coronation was cancelled due to the high risks of social gathering during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the organisation said Harry was signed as Miss Earth Guyana 2020, while noting that she was “rightfully” next in line for the selection after her outstanding performance during the 2019 Miss Earth Guyana Competition. Last year, Harry was crowned as the first Miss Eco-Guyana and the Miss Earth Organisation said that the other pageant is significant to its brand.