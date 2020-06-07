Family seeking help for Kato mother of eight with rare brain tumour -neurosurgeon agrees to free procedure to start treatment

Almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumour, a mother of eight of Kato Village, in Region Eight, is now slated to undergo the first phase of her treatment tomorrow.

Junita Gomes, a former teacher, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma on March 5th, 2019. She is currently bedridden and unable to see, speak, eat, or hear.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, an acoustic neuroma, also known as vestibular schwannoma, is a non-cancerous and usually slow-growing tumour that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.