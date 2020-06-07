First batch of stranded Guyanese return home

The first group of Guyanese repatriated amidst COVID-19 protocols landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, yesterday afternoon.

According a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the 137 Guyanese who returned were thrilled to be home after months of being stranded in the USA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the best country in the world! There is no place like home. It is so nice to be back home and to see nice welcoming faces,” 84-year old John Quail was quoted as saying.

Quail, who was stranded in Miami for three months and six days, pledged to do all that is necessary to protect himself against COVID-19. “You got to ensure that you adhere to the regulations and do what is necessary and keep safe,” he remarked.

These regulations include a mandatory seven-day quarantine during which the Surveillance Department of the Public Health Ministry will remain in contact with the citizens to ensure compliance with health guidelines.

Additionally the Health Emergency Operations Department is also in a position to address any possible cases should one of the returned citizens later test positive for COVID-19.

“I will stay at home for the seven days that I have to as mandated and then I will be working from home, and I will not be going out much. If I really have to go out for necessities, I’m going to make sure I wear my mask,” Sherida Sattaur assured.

The passengers noted that complying with the Ministry of Public Health’s protocols should not be difficult since they are similar to those instituted in Miami.

Drupattie Mohan commended the process outlined by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) that led to her return to Guyana stressing that “as long as you have your documents” the process is smooth.

They were met at CJIA by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, who commended the airport staff for following the necessary health protocols. She explained that the Eastern Airlines flight was possible due to the continuous work of all ministries, agencies and stakeholders.

“We would have been able to put in place several elements needed to ensure that we can be able to cushion any effects that will spill out from persons travelling from high-risk countries to Guyana,” Lawrence informed.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Lt Col Egbert Field (Ret’d), who was also at the airport to welcome the nationals, told the DPI that more repatriation flights are expected this week.

The NCTF has so far approved the controlled re-entry of approximately 300 Guyanese through the nation’s international airports providing they follow a series of guidelines including securing a negative COVID-19 test before re-entering the country.