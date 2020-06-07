Granger says ‘numerous reports of irregularities’ show deliberate manipulation of electoral process

With the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) nearing the end of the recount of votes cast at the March 2nd polls, President David Granger yesterday said irregularities reported by the APNU+AFC pointed to a deliberate manipulation of the electoral process even as he reiterated that he would abide by the final declarations of the elections body.

Granger made the pronouncements in an address to the nation, where he urged that citizens await the full completion of the recount process, comprising the counting, reporting by the Chief Election Officer and the CARICOM observers, a review by GECOM and the declaration of the final results by the GECOM Chairperson Claudette Singh.

“Everyone is aware of numerous reports of irregularities including un-stamped ballots, deceased and migrant voters and missing poll books. Those irregularities appear to have been committed intentionally, not accidentally, and demonstrate a pattern of manipulation of the electoral process,” Granger said during his address, which was made on the heels of recent calls for the contesting parties to respect the outcome of the recount process.