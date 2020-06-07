PPP/C leads APNU+AFC by 14,317 votes

With the votes from 95% of the 2,339 ballot boxes from the March 2nd elections tabulated, the ongoing national recount show-ed the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) holding a lead of 14,317 votes over the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition at the end of yesterday.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) tabulated 2,236 General Statements of Recount (SORs) and 2,229 Regional SORs up to the end of yesterday. Based on the general tabulation, the PPP/C had amassed 220,073, votes, compared with APNU+AFC’s 205,756 votes. After 93 more ballot boxes for Region Four were recounted, a mere 74 remain to conclude the counting process. With 12 stations counting, it is expected that all these boxes will be completed by 5 pm today, while the tabulation of the Statement of Recount (SORs) generated is likely to be completed on Monday.