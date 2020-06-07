Ruling party declares victory following general elections in St Kitts

(Jamaica Gleaner) Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris yesterday said that it appears that his coalition Team Unity administration will be returned to power with a “resounding victory” after the three-party team won eight of the nine seats declared to date.

Harris, who comfortably won his Basseterre Constituency Number 7 seat, said “we have a number of seats not yet called but the projections are that we will return to government with a substantial increase in the number of seats”.

The coalition comprises Harris’s People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), with the latter winning all three seats on the island of Nevis, the first time any political party has done so in federal elections, defeating the Nevis Reformation Party (NFP).

The CCM also controls the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The PLP’s newcomer Akilah Byron-Nisbett won the west Basseterre seat, defeating Konris Maynard of the main opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), whose only victory to date is that of its leader, Dr Denzil Douglas, who comfortably extended his winning streak to eight in St Christopher Number 6 by comfortably defeating the PLP’s Kevin Williams by a1, 563 to 476.

“This will be history in the making. It will be the first time since adult suffrage that West Basseterre will leave the labour party. Equally significant Akilah Byron-Nisbett will be the first female elected by the West Basseterre constituency and join the ranks of only a few women to have made it to Parliament as elected representatives,” Harris said.

Harris told supporters that the projections show Ambassador Jonel Powell “will be returned as the official representative of Central Basseterre” where he is challenging the SKNLP’s chairman, Marcella Liburd.