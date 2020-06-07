An Introduction to Chess: Revisiting the algebraic notation

Diagram 1: This diagram shows all squares on the chessboard identified by their coordinates. You would notice along the sides of the board there are letters and numbers. They are used to identify squares on the board. The columns (a-h) are called files and the rows (1-8) are called ranks.

Diagram 2: This diagram shows how a move is calculated.

Diagram 3: This diagram gives the symbol, abbreviation, name, and value of the pieces

The introduction of chess to beginners is almost completed, but this is a game in which there is always more to learn and grasp. What was offered, was largely meant for persons who do not have access to the internet. With the internet one can access detailed material as presented in the column. One can find the introductory diagrams, study them, and in a jiffy increase one’s chess knowledge. One would come across the identical chess diagrams which were published in the column.

One of the compulsory aspects of chess is to grasp the idea of the algebraic notation. There are two kinds of notations: the algebraic and the descriptive. The descriptive notation was the original one which I had to learn. But it has since been replaced by the algebraic one, which experts say is more accurate. The World Chess Federation has recognized the algebraic notation as the official one and the descriptive notation has become obsolete. Books are being published in algebraic notation, and it is what is found online.

It becomes necessary, therefore, if you wish to grasp the finer rudiments of the game, to have a comprehensive knowledge of algebraic notation. This column introduced algebraic notation in its introduction to chess, but it was inadequate. Seriously, therefore, I have decided to revisit the notation.

Algebraic notation is used to record and describe the moves of a chess game. Why is notation required? In the first instance, one cannot participate in tournaments or competitive chess without recording one’s moves. That is the World Chess Federation’s existing rule. In addition to that regulation, with notation, you would be able to replay your games after a chess competition and replay games from chess books to improve your chess.

How to write chess notation

You must indicate the piece and the square it is moving to. Each piece (except the pawn) is abbreviated with a single capital letter. If no piece is named in the notation, it is assumed that a pawn move has been made. All pieces are abbreviated with the first letter of their names, except for the Knight. This piece is abbreviated with an “N” and not with a K because the King is abbreviated with a “K”. The accompanying diagrams offer further explanation.